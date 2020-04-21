There is an old Native American Cree saying: "Only when the last tree has been cut down, the last fish been caught and the last stream poisoned will we realize we cannot eat money."
During these unusual and challenging times it would perhaps be prudent to deeply examine what is truly important in our lives. Pope Francis once said, "Money has to serve, not rule." Please honestly ask yourself what is important in your life? What type of legacy will you be leaving?
Our life and our time together is precious.
John Kruesel, Rochester