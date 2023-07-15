Letter: What is 'WOKE'?

What is all this talk about “WOKE”? Is it a new concept of enigmatic value that just broke onto the “scene” that some folks can’t define, explain, understand or accept?

Well, in “It’s A Wonderful Life” (1947), doesn’t Clarence (the angel) AWAKEN George Bailey to the beauty and joys of Bedford Falls, his savings-and-loan career, his loving family and friends? It is a beloved holiday classic about George’s renewal and rebirth we all keep “getting” and love.

In the movie “In the Heat of the Night” (1967), don’t we see the emergence of respect and friendship develop in white Police Chief Gillespie for black detective Virgil Tibbs in racially charged “Sparta, Mississippi”?

In “Dances with Wolves” (1990), the first two hours show a new awareness and appreciation growing in Lt. John Dunbar as he begins to identify with the Lakota Sioux tribe near his Fort Sedgwick outpost in 1860s. Just as revealing is the last 30 minutes depicting the ugly, brutal blindness of the U.S. soldiers that overrun the area, making us wonder who the savages are there and then.

Ultimately, being WOKE exposes our inner conflicts and contradictions versus our better selves and efforts. Repentance and openness allow us to become WOKE and AWARE of our own demons. Otherwise, why would we or should we give up our white privilege and superiority when it is so ingrained in our distorted psyche and cultural heritage?

Yet, if we finally recognize the ignorance of our racial biases and historical abuses, then we are open to the healing power of self-examination and correction from sources like Critical Race Theory.

Christopher Miller, Rochester