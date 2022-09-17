Letter: When all the evidence is clear, why question the outcome?

My world view is based in reality, evidence-based facts shouldn’t be ignored. I was raised by parents who showed me that it was fine to have opinions and beliefs. It was even okay to enjoy made up stories told by others. Just learn which is fact and which is fiction. Because, if your world view is built on fiction, you can be easily fooled and will eventually come to regret it.

Have you heard the one about the famous horse race and the celebrity race horse owner? The owner had long and loudly proclaimed its eventual win, causing many to bet on his horse. At the finish line, the judges there said his horse lost. But the owner in his box yelled he had been cheated.

The multiple finish line photos were reviewed. All showed his horse had lost. But the owner wasn’t having it. He first said the cameras were moved. He tried another approach when it was shown they were welded in place. Without even looking at the photos, he claimed they were doctored. Photo experts found no such indication. His last justification was he wasn’t doing it for himself. He was doing it for all the honest, hard-working people who bet on his horse and were cheated out of their money.

For years, he, along with the few who also couldn’t face facts continued to cry foul. People would edge away labeling them sore losers. Thank goodness he never got involved in politics.

Edward Cohen, Rochester

