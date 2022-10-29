Letter: When will those who were duped wake up?

We now have video and audio recordings of sworn testimony from Trump’s inner circle. They clearly state that they told him to his face that he’d lost the election. They include his campaign manager, his attorneys and the US attorney general. So, he knew he lost, but instead shouted that he won. If it was you, would you have done what he did?

We also know he quietly confided to some that he knew he’d lost, but he could not accept that fact. So, he spread a huge lie that many good people swallowed and it is tearing the country apart.

Those he duped have a decision to make. Will they continue to repeat what Trump says though he knows it isn’t true? Or come to accept they were duped?

Most arrested at the Capital riot now serving jail time realize they were duped. But do the millions who simply donated to fight the non-existent fraud realize they were as well? Hundreds running for office also hope they don’t wake up.

If and when they awaken, what will they do? On that question, our democracy hangs.

Edward Cohen, Rochester