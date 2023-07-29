Letter: Where are the Golden Rule moments?

I don't understand the importance of Bud Light, wokeism or critical race theory. Don't care about my neighbor's sexual preferences.

I also think (being a man) I can't or wouldn't tell a woman what she can do with her body. I feel if a religious body doesn't pay taxes (like I do), they don't belong at the table of public policy.

What I believe: Treat others the way YOU would like to be treated, separation of church and state, people with actual knowledge and expertise should have a voice in government. Not just the military.

If you have a problem, step up and work on a solution. What are we teaching our children and grandchildren? I don't see many Golden Rule moments anymore. Shame on us.

David Bainter, Oronoco

