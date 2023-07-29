Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Where are the Golden Rule moments?

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 8:30 AM

I don't understand the importance of Bud Light, wokeism or critical race theory. Don't care about my neighbor's sexual preferences.

I also think (being a man) I can't or wouldn't tell a woman what she can do with her body. I feel if a religious body doesn't pay taxes (like I do), they don't belong at the table of public policy.

What I believe: Treat others the way YOU would like to be treated, separation of church and state, people with actual knowledge and expertise should have a voice in government. Not just the military.

If you have a problem, step up and work on a solution. What are we teaching our children and grandchildren? I don't see many Golden Rule moments anymore. Shame on us.

David Bainter, Oronoco

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Time to raise minimum wage
Jul 22
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: 92 years old and grateful
Jul 22
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Crossings near Government Center are unsafe
Jul 18
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Ginger LaVan
Members Only
Health
A prototype program aims to keep Minnesotans employed during health setbacks. Will it become permanent?
3h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
072823-Olmsted County Fair
Members Only
Local
Photos: Olmsted County Fair 2023
9h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
PGA: 3M Open - First Round
Pro
Former Somerby champ Snedeker working his Minnesota magic at PGA Tour's 3M Open
10h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Redhawks player.jpg
Prep
Redhawks save their pitching, fall to Eden Prairie, but earn spot in final eight of state tournament
17h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck