About seven years ago, the school district put forward a proposal to give iPads to students. Several schools successfully piloted the one-to-one program and, when the district looked to expand it, I recall the community protested vigorously against it.
"Why were we spending so much money to buy TOYS for the students?" one letter writer said.
One-to-one devices had no educational value in the eyes of many community members.
(I distinctly remember the week the above-referenced letter came out. We went to Menards and had to go in the lumber yard part. A former student checked us out at the gate. With an iPad. Not a toy. Many local businesses I patronize use iPads for point-of-sale transactions.)
Fast forward to March 2020, with school districts in several states closing due to COVID-19. If students have one-to-one devices, learning can continue at home. There are a multitude of educational strategies that can be used. Not ideal, but doable.
Except the vast majority of our students do not have one-to-one devices. Many students' families cannot afford the device or the Internet at home. This is a glaring problem in light of the equity work the district is doing now. It would have been a great investment in our schools seven years ago to go the one-to-one route. I am not one to give the school district an automatic 'yes' on anything, but, we told you so, Rochester! Now, we are scrambling to figure this out. "Be Prepared" isn't just a Scouting motto.
Denise Koster, Rochester