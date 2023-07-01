Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Which flag defines our country?

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 6:30 AM

In an era where the White House uses optics as a weapon to gaslight Americans, the recent flanking of two American flags on either side of the Pride flag sends a clear message. The Rainbow Mafia is in charge. Once a powerful emblem of our God-given rights and liberties, the American flag is now perched to play second fiddle to the unyielding demands behind this totalitarian agenda. Biden’s relegating Old Glory to secondary status behind this Rainbow flag is a troubling omen, threatening well-defined constitutional protections.

Why does a flag that champions a group’s sexual preference take precedence over a flag that embodies America’s identity? This gross misalignment is an insult to every God-honoring, patriotic American citizen who cherishes the biblically moral principles upon which this nation was founded. How is the cross, a beacon of faith, hope, and love for millions of Christians across our land, no longer afforded the same level of respect and recognition as the LGBT banner?

Our rights are granted by God, not the state. One of America’s Founding Fathers, John Adams, stated, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Another patriot and Founding Father, Thomas Paine, declared, “It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ.” We live in chaotic times. America’s fate hangs in the balance.

Kent Larson, Stewartville

