Opinion Letters

Letter: Who will pay for repairs to condos?

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 7:30 AM

I can't believe that the Post Bulletin ran an article for a couple of residents of the Rochester Towers to whine about wanting someone else to pay for their home repairs. How is this news?

If you divide the estimated $4 million bill for repairs between all 94 units in the building, that is less than $43,000 each. How many other homeowners have received large, unexpected home repair bills that go unreported in the Post Bulletin? I recently had to spend $20,000 replacing my septic system. I don't remember being interviewed by Mr. Kiger about my hardship.

Also, this is definitely not something the state or city needs to be paying for. If you don't like paying for repair bills for your home, maybe home ownership just isn't for you. Try renting.

Kyle Peterson, Rochester

