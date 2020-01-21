Headline from the New York Times on Dec. 27: Russian Deploys Hypersonic Weapon; Potentially Renewing Arms Race.
This is terrifying. Why did Trump allow the US to fall behind?
How can Trump — who calls himself such a great negotiator — negotiate from a position of weakness now?
Why did he give the billionaires more tax breaks rather than investing in our defense?
Trump has always been so chummy with Putin.
Why?
Was he duped — or was he conspiring with Putin?
Who’s side is Trump on?
Randall Walker, Rochester