Letter: Whose voices get elevated?

It has been an interesting spectacle recently watching the showdown between Mayo Clinic and the State Legislature specifically regarding the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act.

One observation that I think deserves a little more scrutiny is regarding whose voices are being elevated in this conversation. For example, the Post Bulletin recently published an op-ed written by Joe Powers where he admits that he is “…not a health care expert other than to know health care is complicated…” but then pleads for all of us to contact our legislators to vote against the bills.

I wonder if Powers has even read these bills he is actively trying to kill? Not only did the PB highlight his calls for lobbying, his message was retweeted by the Mayo Clinic CEO — thanking him for his words. As a veteran nurse of 20 years, I honestly find all of this incredibly offensive.

Of course people of Joe Powers’ influence and station in life will get the megaphone — they’ve always had it. But it’s not his voice with his predictable pleas that we need to hear right now. Give me the voices of the direct care providers — those who have quit, retired early, or left patient care. Those who have developed anxiety, depression, or been victims of violence at the bedside. Those who just mere months ago were hailed as heroes for literally risking their lives to save others.

Or how about the voices of the families of health care providers whose recent suicides have gone largely unrecognized? These are the much more important voices deserving of the megaphone, gratitude and persuasion.

Janet Doughe, Rochester