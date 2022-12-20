SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Letter: Why can't Rochester hold the line on tax levy?

December 20, 2022 11:30 AM
The silence of the Rochester City Council in regard to the real estate tax increased levy was deafening! Why is it impossible to hold the line on levy increases?

Yes, there are many worthwhile projects that are needed. Ask any property owner in Rochester if they have needed projects that could be done. Probably they would say, ”YES.”

However, we cannot levy an increase in our income. Just go to your boss and say, ”I am adding a levy to my salary.” The response would probably be, “NO.” And perhaps the response would involve the door and part of the human anatomy.

So, happy holidays, Rochester residents! Maybe 2023 will be different — maybe?

Al Johnsrud, Rochester

