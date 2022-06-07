SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion

Letter: Why didn't DNR protect heron rookery?

Letter to the Editor graphic
June 07, 2022 11:30 AM
The rookery, which was a natural resource, has probably been destroyed by the developer. Why didn't the Minnesota DNR protect it? That is their job. How much did they get paid to look the other way?

Rosemarie Sample, Chatfield

Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Compromise is the antidote to election-year politicizing
On June 2, the Post Bulletin featured an article in which Senator Carla Nelson, a member of the GOP Senate Caucus, called the recent failure by the Minnesota Legislature to pass compromise legislation on the budget “shameful.”
June 07, 2022 12:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Can we ever solve the problem of mass shootings?
Well, another deranged kid has gone out with a spray of bullets, taking 19 school children and two teachers with him. Now, we can again listen to the usual excuses as to why such things happen in our great country, with no one accepting the real reasons why it will continue to occur, when they are part of the problem.
June 04, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Don't discount the Democrats in Aug. 9 special election
It is with dismay that we are writing in response to your May 27 article by Post-Bulletin reporter Matt Stolle, claiming that the GOP is poised to win the Congressional seat in the 1st District special election. His report draws invalid conclusions about the expected outcome of the Aug. 9 special election, basing these conclusions on voter turnout in the May 24 primary, which amounted to only 13% of CD1 registered voters.
June 04, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Bicyclists' courtesy is appreciated
Bikers are careful to observe stoplights and signs for safety, but we should also be mindful of bikers and pedestrians sharing the same paths, especially when passing.
June 04, 2022 09:30 AM