Opinion | Letters
Letter: Why must women be denied full human rights?

December 27, 2022 10:00 AM
Let’s just say men run the world, like some seem to claim. Most men have sisters, some lucky men have daughters, and all have mothers.

Why, then, would any man want to limit women’s education to sixth grade, as they do in Afghanistan? Why would they want to insist that women’s faces be covered, as in Muslim cultures? And why would they deny women dominion over their own bodies, as we do here in America?

Most men would sacrifice their lives for their mothers. Most mothers would probably rather simply be given all the human rights afforded their sons.

Sam Hurne, Rochester

