Letter: Why must women be denied full human rights?
Let’s just say men run the world, like some seem to claim. Most men have sisters, some lucky men have daughters, and all have mothers.
Why, then, would any man want to limit women’s education to sixth grade, as they do in Afghanistan? Why would they want to insist that women’s faces be covered, as in Muslim cultures? And why would they deny women dominion over their own bodies, as we do here in America?
Most men would sacrifice their lives for their mothers. Most mothers would probably rather simply be given all the human rights afforded their sons.
Sam Hurne, Rochester
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Ukraine President Zelenskyy addressed the U.S. Congress and asked for continued support for Ukraine’s war against Russia.
The city of Rochester distributed the 2023 property tax statements. Along with the tax statements is the 2022 current city budget and 2023 proposed budget with differences explained below:
Recently I advocated for significant punishment for those using firearms in criminal offenses. Now further comments on penalties.
A recent article written by Jordan Shearer on Dec. 12, 2022, repetitively turned all three high schools' efforts to give back to the community into a shallow, competition-driven event. All of the fundraisers at Mayo, John Marshall, and Century have been projects that take much planning and forethought to ensure their success at helping local charities.