Letter: Why should we all pay for golf courses?

Why is the Rochester City Council even thinking about dedicating $250,000 dollars a year in property tax revenue for the golf program? The poor people who can't play golf or don't want to play should not have their property tax increase so some richer people can play golf.

This should be a user fee instead of a tax increase. Our taxes are way too high now without subsidizing a golf program. The new council should be thinking of ways for better use of our tax money than playing golf.

Joseph Laughton Sr., Rochester