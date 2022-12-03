SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Why should we all pay for golf courses?

Letter to the Editor graphic
December 03, 2022 08:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Why is the Rochester City Council even thinking about dedicating $250,000 dollars a year in property tax revenue for the golf program? The poor people who can't play golf or don't want to play should not have their property tax increase so some richer people can play golf.

This should be a user fee instead of a tax increase. Our taxes are way too high now without subsidizing a golf program. The new council should be thinking of ways for better use of our tax money than playing golf.

Joseph Laughton Sr., Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Make 18-year-olds demonstrate responsibility in order to obtain assault weapons
Allowing some 18-year-olds access to assault weapons is akin to pouring gasoline on a fire. Those coming from difficult backgrounds, angry, depressed, self involved and egocentric, unable to see beyond themselves, can quickly become obsessed on one thing, which can easily involve guns, and harming others. Neurologists have learned the brain doesn't fully mature until the early 20s.
December 03, 2022 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Finally, we'll get to the bottom of it
When the GOP takes control of the House in January, we will finally have investigations to uncover the story that the media has been avoiding: Hunter Biden and his laptop. I am eagerly awaiting the answer to the following:
November 29, 2022 08:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Tax increases in a time of inflation?
It seems the local units of Rochester government have a unique inflation-fighting approach.
November 26, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Editorial misrepresented position of 'the bloc'
The editorial of Nov. 12, 2022, commenting on the school board election, negatively characterized the group dubbed "the bloc" as desiring to return to the "good old days."
November 26, 2022 08:30 AM