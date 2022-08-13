Letter: Why was sisters' fence message vandalized?
For decades, the Sisters of St. Francis have placed a Gospel Social Justice message on their fence facing 14th Street Northwest. There has NEVER been any vandalism.
Why was it, when "LOVE DISARMS" was placed on the fence, it was vandalized three times? We need to ask ourselves, what is so FEAR-FUL about the message of NON-VIOLENCE?
The NGF Study stated that if Soldiers Field Golf Course is closed, 15,000 of approximately 30,000 rounds currently played there would be lost. The remaining 15,000 rounds could be played at the other city courses. Data suggests we play May through October with shoulder seasons in April and November. Those few months host all high school events, fundraising tournaments, leagues, league events and championships, as well as open play.
Killing deer in parks … disgusting and contrary to the “expert opinion”, not safe or imperative.
"LOVE" remains on the fence; let us hope that is not the only place...
Sister Patricia J. Schlosser, Rochester
We appreciate the PB's willingness to print letters to editor voicing our personal perspectives. While they allow us to vent, they are very limited and inadequate for facilitating meaningful honest discussion and for discerning truth. Vague and false portrayals of our candidates have been made here and printed by the PB.
I am thinking they should change the name of the US Mail to Mystery Mail because you never know when you are going to get it. It is now three days with no mail delivery and when I do get mail often it belongs to someone else. Oh! The mail truck did go by two days in a row but the lady said she was doing packages only.
The previous administration proved that good policies and competent people produce good results. Examples being: energy independence, secure borders, low inflation, robust economy, cheap gas and food, and a well functioning country.
Considering what is going on with the budget surplus, can the withholding of these funds be seen as fraud or embezzlement? Remember this is your money and my money.