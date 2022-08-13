SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Opinion | Letters
Letter: Why was sisters' fence message vandalized?

Letter to the Editor graphic
August 13, 2022 10:30 AM
For decades, the Sisters of St. Francis have placed a Gospel Social Justice message on their fence facing 14th Street Northwest. There has NEVER been any vandalism.

Why was it, when "LOVE DISARMS" was placed on the fence, it was vandalized three times? We need to ask ourselves, what is so FEAR-FUL about the message of NON-VIOLENCE?

"LOVE" remains on the fence; let us hope that is not the only place...

Sister Patricia J. Schlosser, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
