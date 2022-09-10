Letter: Will democracy endure?

Trump stole top secret documents and lied about it. This criminal act involved thousands of stolen records. There were 46 empty folders that had contained classified documents. These are not the actions of a decent sane person. Were the missing papers lost, destroyed, hidden, or sold? Now he vilifies the FBI and DOJ.

On the day of the violent coup attempt, Trump urged the crowd to the Capitol and watched the violent attack on Capitol police on TV for hours without lifting a finger.

Trump has always seen the rule of law as something to twist and manipulate. For instance, his public attacks on the Mueller investigation and individuals involved along with dangling potential pardons for those who would refuse to testify were clearly obstructions of justice.

By the time of the coup attempt many top government officials were Trump appointees or loyalists. After the Jan. 6 insurrection, the phones of top government officials at the Secret Service, Defense Department, and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement were wiped clean.

But it's more than just Trump. The Republican Party decided that the coup attempt was of no importance. Now they criminalize girls, women and doctors with government-forced birthing laws. They make voting more difficult, ban books, and make second-class citizens out of most everyone except straight white males. Their war on science threatens the future with climate-related catastrophes.

Biden and the Democratic Party will see that truth, freedom for all, and democracy will endure.

Greg Rendahl, Ostrander