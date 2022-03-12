Letter: Willing to pay a few bucks more for freedom

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has created the greatest threat to democracy in Europe in a generation. If the world does not join Ukrainians in standing up against Putin, he will continue to assault democracy across Europe and the world.

How can we support Ukraine in this battle? We must isolate Russia and defund their military, which means boycotting their oil and natural gas, as many oil companies have announced they will do.

Yes, that will increase the cost of gasoline for us and across the world. But I am willing to pay a few dollars more at the pump to protect democracy and freedom from Russian aggression.

Chris McCoy, Rochester