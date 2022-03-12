Letter: Willing to pay a few bucks more for freedom
Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has created the greatest threat to democracy in Europe in a generation. If the world does not join Ukrainians in standing up against Putin, he will continue to assault democracy across Europe and the world.
How can we support Ukraine in this battle? We must isolate Russia and defund their military, which means boycotting their oil and natural gas, as many oil companies have announced they will do.
Yes, that will increase the cost of gasoline for us and across the world. But I am willing to pay a few dollars more at the pump to protect democracy and freedom from Russian aggression.
Chris McCoy, Rochester
As a patient at the Clinic staying on the (ironically named) Peace Plaza side of the Kahler, I read with a huge sigh of relief your notice of the cancellation of the third night of Social Lights. I have spent the last two nights with earplugs firmly in place from 5 p.m. on, yet still could feel the bass as if the amps were in our room. Not the relaxing atmosphere I needed after 15 appointments/procedures since Wednesday morning!
There is the appearance that Putin and Trump worked as a tag team to undermine Ukraine.
We in America, as the former leader of the free world with a president who I believe is in the early stages of dementia along with a megalomaniac leader of Russia who has attacked the wonderful, peaceful country of Ukraine have put us on the brink of world catastrophe.
Is it fair to call the Republican Party under Donald Trump the Party of Putin? I think not.