Relevant witnesses are essential to the Senate hearings following the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Justice requires relevant witnesses testify under oath. Recent developments with the revelations by Lev Parnas and John Bolton make this even more critical.
But there is an additional reason to call witnesses. Trials are a mechanism for society to heal from a conflict.
The full ritual is needed now, where partisanship threatens our country and leads people to present absurd and destructive positions in an effort to be seen.
A full and fair trial includes witnesses. We need this legally, politically and as a society.
Jean Binkovitz, Rochester