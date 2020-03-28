The coronavirus pandemic is concerning all of us in every respect. We fear for our personal health and the health of our love ones, our friends, and our neighbors. Because of the impacts of necessary preventative actions, many fear for their financial futures and even whether or not the actions necessary to protect public health and combat the dreaded coronavirus might take our country into an economic recession.
At difficult times like this, I know and fervently understand that you are looking to your state government to lead and to take all actions necessary and appropriate to ensure your safety and the common good of all Minnesotans.
While our state is the only state in the nation with a politically divided government, we are absolutely not divided in our strong intentions and committed efforts towards combating and eradicating the dreaded coronavirus and ensuring that going forward Minnesotans will recover from whatever hardships this unfortunate viral disease outbreak has presented.
Working together, we will get through this. At times like this, Minnesotans expect and deserve the best out of their government. Please know legislative Republicans and Democrats working with Gov. Walz are here for you and are committed to being the kind of public servants you expect and deserve during these difficult times.
Sen. David H. Senjem, Rochester