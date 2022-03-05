Letter: Would state of Ukraine be different under past president?

There is the appearance that Putin and Trump worked as a tag team to undermine Ukraine.

Trump illegally asked Russia for help in his 2016 campaign. When Trump entered office, he worked to lift the then-current sanctions on Russia in exchange for nothing. Trump said he would not necessarily defend new NATO members from a Russian attack.

Trump gave Putin what he wanted in Syria. Trump left Putin with full dominance and a bipartisan House majority voted to rebuke Trump for it. Trump attacked US allies for not admitting Russia into the G7 economic group.

Putin and Trump held several private conversations with no note-taking. Trump talked about pulling the U.S. out of NATO but was warned by his aides that it would be politically dangerous. Trump reportedly said, "We'll do it in the second term."

Newly elected President Zelensky resisted Trump's blackmail attempt. So, Trump illegally refused to give Ukraine the military aid that Congress had approved. U.S. intelligence agencies blamed Russia for interference in the 2016 presidential race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and Putin blamed Ukraine. Trump often attacked Ukraine as "corrupt." This weakened American support for Ukraine and emboldened Putin. Trump attempted to smear the Biden-Ukraine connection as corrupt. Republicans' own investigation found Trump's claims to be baseless.

John Bolton said that if Trump had been re-elected Trump would have simply given Ukraine to Putin. Thank goodness for President Biden.

Greg Rendahl, Ostrander

