I read with great interest Mr. Munson's column on the Opinion Page, Dec. 16.
In the first part, he cites accountability. It does seem to be lacking, especially in the setting of salaries. What a deal to give ones self a raise, especially 100%. Perhaps Mayo, IBM, Cub Foods, the Post Bulletin, etc., would like to shift that responsibility to employees.
The council and mayor probably do deserve a raise, but 100%? In my husband's 40-year working career, a 2-3% or less, raise was standard.
All knew, or should have, what the position paid and the time involved. What do they say to their neighbors regarding their magnificence?
Regarding the other issues outlined in the article -- the Kmart site, the renaming of East Park, Silver Lake Park, etc. I do not live in those areas so do not feel qualified to judge, but it seems there is indeed a great disconnect and the council really is not listening to the people who live in the areas.
Gloria Hostak, Rochester