Letters

Letter: Your vote can help democracy stand against tyranny


Today at 10:30 AM

The current Republican party is anti-democracy, as they don't believe everyone is (or should be) equal. They are working towards a authoritarian government, as under this they can pass any law they want even if the majority of the people are against them.

They have passed laws against abortion, LGBTQ+, immigration, BIPOC, and voting rights and not passing any laws to control guns so our children don't have to be afraid to go to school. Laws have also been passed banning books and telling schools what they can and cannot teach, even colleges and universities. These things are not part of a free democracy!

I know there are more people that want to save democracy than those that want it destroyed. We must join together to fight for it. Talk to everyone so that they understand what is happening in these states and how if nothing is done it will spread to the whole country.

Most important, VOTE in city, county, state and country elections. Be sure the people you are supporting are people who stand for things important to democracy, free speech, free press, separation of church and state.

Joanne Steele, Rochester

