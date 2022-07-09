SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Letters
Michelle Rossman: Pairs farm know-how with environmental concerns

July 09, 2022
To the residents of Olmsted County District 5,

Olmsted County has proven to be a great place to raise a family, build our family farm and connect with other community members through diverse organizations.  I’ve always enjoyed serving others, so when Jim Bier chose not to run for re-election, I decided to pursue this opportunity to serve as an Olmsted County Commissioner.

My servant heart, experience in agriculture, and commitment to environmental stewardship has provided me with tremendous opportunities in my community, serving alongside my fellow neighbors and community members dedicated to making Olmsted County a better place. 

Our county is thriving and continues to attract new residents, visitors and businesses. Growth brings increased demands on resources and infrastructure, so strategic planning will be needed to maximize the impact of funding across our diverse county.

We must work closely with our cities and townships to ensure we’re complementing and supporting each other’s programs and services to provide maximum benefit for our citizens. Olmsted County has a strong foundation of social support assistance, but demand is increasing, and innovative ideas will be needed to ensure we can accommodate the needs of our citizens.

I’m committed to listening to the residents of Olmsted County District 5 as I develop an understanding of their needs. I’ll be actively engaging with community groups over the next several months to learn and discuss matters of interest. I look forward to building my knowledge of the challenges and opportunities that need to be addressed to enhance our communities.

Michelle Rossman

