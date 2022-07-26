Patrick Keane: I'll watch out for you

Thank you Post Bulletin team for offering letter opportunities to candidates. Thank you Jeff Pieters, you are helping connect us to the residents and that is the hardest part of running for office. I am both a candidate for Ward 1 representative and I am also the incumbent elected in 2018.

By way of introduction, I moved to Minnesota over 40 years ago for school and then for work. I purchased my Ward 1 home in 1985 where my wife, Lori, and I still live. We raised our three adult children in Rochester and they are now off taking responsibility for themselves and for others. Our kids have all settled in Minnesota and we have six grandchildren. After 35 years with IBM, I retired in 2015, and I started to get involved with local government volunteering among other things.

As an incumbent, I run on my record. But I also realize that most Ward 1 residents do not follow the week-to-week business of the city nor do they generally know which ward they live in or who their current council representative is. Frankly, that is who I was for my first 30 years in town -- I had my own worries with aging parents, sports, family commitments, job pressure, and more. I just wanted representatives who would look out for me.

I want to be that person for you.

Patrick Keane

I will continue to work toward efficient local government and a responsive city hall. I will watch out for you.

