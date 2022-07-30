Richard B. Reisdorf: Help reduce human, environmental suffering
We are part of The Trust Project.
My purpose in running for U.S. Congress is an effort to reduce human suffering and the suffering of the planet. Issues to be addressed include:
End the 100-year-old drug war.
Recent editorials about the Silver Lake Dam have neglected to state the reason the city has made plans to relocate the present dam.
Americans should be able to vote and not stand in line for seven hours to do it. Different customs and beliefs should be respected, not shunned or hated.
- In 1986 the Department of Justice declared the drug war a failure.
- 10,000 murders per year in the U.S. (nearly half the murders) are attributable to the drug war.
End the 32 year-old Gulf War.
- Since Aug. 2, 1990, an estimated 11 million people have been killed.
- Since 2001, 114,000 veterans have committed suicide.
Drastically reduce air, water, and soil pollution.
ADVERTISEMENT
- We have poisoned the planet with industrial waste.
- Reversing this trend will create jobs, improve human health, and will mitigate climate change.
Initiate universal single-payer health care.
- All citizens are covered.
- Employers are freed from providing health insurance.
- Everyone contributes based on ability to pay.
Initiate instant run-off voting and proportional representation in order to broaden legislation and enhance democracy.
Institute a program of diversified agriculture.
- Increase federal support for organic farmers.
- Localized production will reduce shipping costs.
End the production of nuclear weapons and nuclear power plants.
- In 1991 alone the US fired a staggering 944,000 rounds of depleted uranium in Kuwait and Iraq leaving 320 tons of U-238 on the battlefield, poisoning their citizens and our military personnel.
- Much like Prometheus, we have reproduced radioactive fire from the sun.
FFI, please check my website: richardreisdorf.com.
Richard B. Reisdorf
The legal issue in Roe v. Wade was never a woman’s right to an abortion, but whether the government may impose laws upon something so private as our own bodies. The Court decided that without the fundamental right to privacy, many of the first 10 amendments of the Bill of Rights would be meaningless. Other fundamental rights with similar status include the right to marriage, interstate travel, voting, and raising one’s children.
I’m running for Congress in the 1st Congressional District because our country is heading in the wrong direction and we need change in Washington, D.C.
I've spent decades working to improve the lives of people in my hometown of Austin and across southern Minnesota. I'm excited to bring my experience in my community and as a results-oriented business leader to Congress.
It is a privilege to use one’s gifts to serve others. Following a 41-year career in serving others, I believe the City Council will offer me an opportunity to serve a city and its citizens.