Opinion | Letters
Vangie Castro: Castro: Every voice matters

Letter to the Editor graphic
July 26, 2022 01:00 PM
My name is Vangie Castro and I’m running for City Council Ward 3.

If you don’t know where Ward 3 is, it’s on the northwest side of Rochester up, around, and between Valley High Drive and West Circle. It’s a fast-growing area with a mix of single-family homes, workforce housing, town homes, large box stores, chains, and Northern Hills Golf Course.

It’s a diverse area, with a diverse population, with multiple different needs and issues. And I want to represent this area. With honesty, transparency, and by being a good steward of our land and finances.

I believe that affordability, accessibility, and good governance are the foundations to creating a healthy and vibrant community. Too many people in our community are struggling to make ends meet, find affordable housing and child care, or pay for groceries.

As a nonprofit worker I’m on the ground, connected and engaged on local issues. As a Human Rights commissioner I see the daily incidents of bias and discrimination hard working folks face. As president of my golf league, I’m engaged in conversations with people who have different life experiences than me.

I have the unique ability to see issues from all sides, which makes me well equipped to bring issues to the City Council that truly effects everyday people who live and work here.

VangieCastro.jpg
Vangie Castro

Too many people are being left out of our political discussion. I’m running to be your Ward 3 council member because I believe that every voice matters.

Vangie Castro

