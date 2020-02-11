All too often, deception is not only contained in what is said, but also in what is omitted. For instance, in a recent edition of Barron’s there is an excellent article relative to our national love affair with debt and the likely consequences of that romance. It should cause us to pause and think about where we are going.
In spite of the fact that debt will drive our economy in one direction or another, there was not one mention of it in the State of Union speech nor in the rebuttal. Somehow, both parties appear to have adopted Dick Cheney’s philosophy that “ deficits don’t matter."
Reinforcing this notion is the stock market which not only continues its rise, but is accepting of new twists on debt with the introduction of PIK bonds. Simply put, a company can issue more bonded indebtedness in order to payoff existing debt. This is comparable to an individual borrowing more money in order to pay the interest on current debt.
Sadly, this same lunacy is now part of our national debt policy. In 2016, Donald Trump promised that he would eliminate the entire federal debt of $19 trillion within eight years. Instead, he and the Republicans are on course to increase it by another $9 trillion over eight years.
Not to be outdone, many Democrats led by Bernie Sanders see the remedy to this impending catastrophe to be the addition of more debt in the form of “Medicare for all" and the elimination of student debt (in excess of $1 trillion). According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the overall Medicare proposal would add an additional $13 trillion of debt over 10 years. This is the net after the factoring in of the "wealth" tax.
In this age of attacks on the credibility of information, I should note that the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget is not only bi-partisan, but highlyprofessional. Two of Minnesota’s former members of Congress, Bill Frenzel (GOP) and Tim Penny (DFL) were not only prominent leaders on this committee, but also among the most respected voices on finance in Congress.
The bottom line of this enthusiastic embrace of debt will be significantly higher interest rates, sharp increases in inflation as government simply prints more money, and serious downward pressure on government spending. And, yes, the market will drop to more realistic valuations.
Hopefully, the rising voices of reason expressed by Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar will prevail on the Democratic side and the courage of Mitt Romney will cause Republicans to change direction and, perhaps, we can get our nation back to some level of sanity in our financial management.