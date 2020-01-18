Minnesota lawmakers are gearing up for another busy legislative session with several problematic energy bills that could raise costs and reduce reliability for families, local businesses, manufacturers and farmers across the state.
One particularly concerning trend is a push by certain state officials to emulate Germany’s disastrous energy transition, “energywiende” in German. The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page dubbed it “the world’s dumbest energy policy,” and it is the inspiration behind many initiatives being rolled out in several states.
If Minnesota families and businesses want ineffective energy policies that don’t reduce emissions as promised for a spectacularly high cost, and the added potential of rolling blackouts as a bonus, then Germany is the model to follow.
But if they want affordable prices, reliable energy and lower emissions, then they need to contemplate a more sensible transition that learns from the mistakes Germany made in its rush to change its energy mix.
Here’s a short primer on how Germany failed: it shut down its emissions-free, baseload nuclear power plants in an overreaction to Japan’s tragic earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Germany sought to increase the use of natural gas, relying heavily on Russia for import.
It then tried to turn its back on natural gas in an effort to aggressively (and without regard to technology) ramp up renewable power output with sky-high subsidies. After all this, the country was then forced to increase coal imports when it couldn’t maintain the reliability of its electricity grid because of the lost nuclear generation.
The upshot: German electricity prices are 45% above the European average, with Germans paying the equivalent of about 33 cents a kilowatt hour for electricity. For comparison, Minnesota’s current residential electric rate is 10.37 cents, or a third of Germany’s.
Meanwhile, carbon emissions aren’t declining as promised in Germany, but are happening right here in the United States. Last June, Germany came close to experiencing rolling blackouts due to the intermittent nature of renewables – which still only provide 35% of the country’s power despite massive public spending and mandates.
Top it all off with the fact that upgrades to Germany’s transmission system have ballooned to $59 billion, more than 50 percent higher than originally forecast and budgeted and much of the progress on building new power lines has been delayed and new installations of wind are slowing down.
Minnesota must avoid this kind of rushed and reckless transition and opt for a more sensible shift toward greater renewable energy use, which will protect our economy’s health while ensuring greater environmental stewardship.
Residents are making their voices heard at the Senate Energy Committee hearings, one of which was held Wednesday in Rochester, about the “Clean Energy First!” legislation some Senate Republicans are expected to introduce in February.
Minnesotans should make sure their senators get the loud and clear message that they don’t want their energy future to mirror a plan emulating Germany’s, which is what many Minnesota policy makers envision.
For 15 years, Consumer Energy Alliance has advocated for sensible energy policies that provide the affordable, reliable energy families, farmers and local businesses need – and that includes renewable energy sources like solar and wind.
Our energy policies must provide energy that is affordable, reliable and that strengthens our solid record of environmental stewardship. Finding this balance is the key.
We encourage Minnesotans to give their input to lawmakers and persuade them to steer clear of the German model while opting for a commonsense approach to developing an energy framework that protects the environment, economic growth, and family expenses at the same time.