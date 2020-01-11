Late last year we learned that 56 percent of our rivers, lakes and streams —including right here in Southeast Minnesota — assessed by the state are now considered impaired.
As we begin a new decade, we need to ensure that the list does not get any longer. Nothing is more important than having clean water to drink and keeping our communities safe.
Protecting critical lands around our most significant rivers, lakes and streams will ensure we have reliable supplies of clean water and natural defenses to help keep our communities safe from flooding.
Preserving natural areas also protects public health by helping keep the air we all breathe clean and ensures we and our children have opportunities to spend more time outdoors.
We have a shared responsibility to protect our natural world, to make smarter choices and to pass to future generations the beauty, wildlife, water and natural resources we have today.
One place that we must protect is the Mississippi River‘s headwaters area, which provides drinking water for 2.5 million Minnesotans — more than 44% of the state’s population. The region is an economic engine, thanks to its role in our forestry, manufacturing and tourism industries. Yet, the quality of water in the river and groundwater in the headwaters area is declining due to the widespread loss of forests, wetlands and grasslands. A report released last year by The Nature Conservancy and Ecolab established that protecting and restoring the Mississippi’s headwaters would provide almost $500 million in benefits while doing nothing would cost the state billions.
Ensuring the rivers of southeast Minnesota, including the Root, Zumbro, Whitewater and Cannon, remain healthy should also be a priority. These rivers are far too important to our quality of life and we must conserve key lands around them both to preserve their water quality and to provide natural flood control for local communities.
Preserving natural areas and managing growth is an essential component of any long-term plan to protect our communities’ character and quality of life.
We know that Minnesotans want a proactive approach to protecting the state’s natural resources. The Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment received overwhelming support from voters. The constitutional amendment states that Legacy funds should supplement existing funding streams for conservation, however, the Minnesota Legislature has drastically reduced conservation investment through bonding since the Legacy amendment passed in 2008.
That needs to change this year. Bonding is one of the principal ways the state invests in its future. Protecting our drinking water and reducing the risk of more devastating floods due to extreme weather is essential to our communities and we simply do not have enough resources to get the job done.
We’re pleased that Sen. David Senjem recognized the importance of taking action in a recent public forum ("Lawmakers on clean water: Ask us for more funding," Dec. 11, Post-Bulletin).
Protecting and restoring our most ecologically and economically significant waters through targeted and strategic land conservation is a smart investment for all of Minnesota. What is sometimes referred to as natural infrastructure, such as buying and protecting flood-prone land and ensuring our waters remain healthy by keeping critical natural areas around them intact, would provide a relatively low-cost complement to grey infrastructure including flood control and water treatment plants.
Nature is an asset. One of the best things government can do is ensure that we continue to enjoy the many benefits that nature provides us including beauty and opportunities to hike, fish, hunt and see wildlife.