In our children’s lifetimes, climate change could transform our earth into a drastically different place. Experts continue to stress that immediate and profound action is needed and most of us know this to be true.
Solutions are required in all aspects of our society, from changes in our homes and transportation to innovations in how businesses operate and how governments set policy.
Realistically, most of us are overwhelmed by the magnitude of the crisis and don’t know how to take meaningful steps toward enacting positive change. Additionally, with the current federal administration’s refusal to acknowledge the severity of the problem, it is all too easy to forget or ignore the urgency of this moment.
Last year, a small group of concerned Rochester residents joined together to form a local chapter of a larger worldwide movement called Transition Towns.
Currently, there are 167 Transition initiatives across the U.S. and hundreds more across the globe. Transition groups focus their efforts at the local level to help their communities build resilience for the future.
The urgent need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, greatly reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and make wise use of precious resources are at the forefront of everything we do.
Transition sees our current emergency as an opportunity to make positive changes where we live. Transition looks to the future with optimism, believing that a grassroots movement can implement practical solutions in many facets of our city -- from local food production and transportation to education and waste reduction, just to name a few.
The Transition movement believes that by working with local leaders, businesses, neighborhoods and individuals, we can use our collective imagination and creativity to envision changes and take steps to make them a reality.
Transition is a manifestation of the idea that local action can change the world.
Our local group, Transition Rochester, began holding monthly meetings in June 2019, showing documentaries about climate change, peak oil and regenerative agriculture, followed by discussions of what we learned. We hosted a panel discussion following "The Biggest Little Farm" at the Gray Duck Theater last fall, met to share our techniques for making holiday celebrations more sustainable, and most recently hosted a presentation on Infrastructure Resilient Design. Our monthly meetings will continue as we lead up to our biggest event yet, planned for April 26. Stay tuned!
If you are concerned about the impacts of climate change and want to take positive action, we invite you to join us as we explore a wide range of issues and brainstorm on what actions to pursue. We encourage everyone to lend their voice, their knowledge, creativity, skills, and energy to move Rochester to greater climate and energy resilience.
If you would like to be added to our email distribution list for notification of upcoming events, contact us at transitionrochestermn@gmail.com. You may also visit us on our Facebook page -- Facebook.com/transitionrochestermn