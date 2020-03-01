Many of our Rochester Public School families were disheartened to learn that the School Board has delayed a decision to push back start times for middle-and high-school students for the 2020-21 school year.
The research is clear: sleep deprivation in teens can result in depressed moods, increases in substance use and vehicle accidents as well as negative impacts in academic performance. This is not about telling teens to go to bed earlier. Professional associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Center for Disease Control recommend that high school students start later than 8:30 a.m.
So why didn’t the Rochester School Board make this happen on Feb. 18?
First, our community must know that we are still committed to adjusting start times. Over the last eight months, the district’s Bell Time Study Committee considered the ramifications of changing start times. The team solicited feedback from parents, staff and students, which resulted in adjustments to initial proposed schedule options.
On Feb. 10, the board met with the committee to discuss other potential schedules and gave additional parameters.
The most pressing considerations were the impacts on transportation and budget.
Routing buses for our students is an extraordinary logistical endeavor. Our bus routes are running at peak efficiency, yet, we are constrained by our two-tiered bus system that requires an hour between elementary and secondary start times to remain cost-neutral. Additional one-way routes cost at least $30,000 each. Our financial forecast indicates the district will be making cuts in the 2022-2023 school year; increasing transportation costs will result in those cuts reaching us sooner and being greater.
Other factors the board discussed were overall instructional time, lunch length and schedule, after school athletics and activities, weather and daylight (especially for our youngest learners), staffing issues, equitable learning opportunities (like CTECH, INCubator edu or post-secondary classes at RCTC), and before- and after-school childcare.
On Feb. 18, the board reviewed two versions of potential schedules. The proposals met the parameters of the board, but differed enough from the original options that we felt it was important to seek more feedback.
We were especially concerned about the best time for elementary student learning and impacts on possible changes to middle and high school instructional time. Therefore, we are seeking more feedback from staff and parents and will be actively reaching out to marginalized communities to learn how these changes may affect them. We are also evaluating how an increase in transportation costs may affect the district’s budget and what cuts may need to be considered.
The board understands the frustration of the community. We are determined to provide start times for students at each level that balance what is best for learning in the most fiscally responsible way. We are working to make a fully informed decision and ask for your patience as we take care to find the best solution for our students and their families.
Our community can expect to hear updates regularly at future school board meetings.
