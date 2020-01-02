Recently, Mr. Paul Scott wrote two articles in the PB that questioned the health benefits of a plant-based diet and the health risks of meat consumption. The first article discussed a recent supplement in the Annals of Internal Medicine that reanalyzed data on red and processed meat consumption and health outcomes. The main conclusion of these papers was that health outcomes from consuming red and processed meat are small. The authors took the unusual step of also issuing a dietary guideline that adults should continue to consume their usual intake of red and processed meat.
Mr. Scott dismissed criticisms of these papers by notable scientific experts in nutrition and opined the limitations of nutritional epidemiology and observational studies compared with randomized, control trials (RCTs).
The authors of these papers did not analyze new data. Rather, they reanalyzed existing data and, interestingly, came to the same conclusions as previous analyses. Some of their findings were that reducing red and processed meat consumption is associated with statistically significant decreases of 10% in cardiovascular mortality, 6% in stroke incidence, and at least 10% in diabetes incidence.
Despite these statistically significant findings, the authors went ahead and gave, in their own words, a weak recommendation (opposite to the statistically significant relationships they reported) based on low certainty evidence. Their recommendation is in stark contrast to many other guidelines from prominent organizations and ignores important specific evidence such as the conclusion of the World Health Organization that processed meat is a carcinogen.
The relationship between diet and health is complex, and does not lend itself easily to RCTs. While RCTs provide the best evidence, it would be very difficult, for example, to randomize a large number of people to one group eating fruits and vegetables for many years and another group to not eat these foods.
Dr. Walter Willett, former chair of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health, who has authored over 1,700 scientific papers, called these papers “totally bizarre, they ignored major parts of the available evidence.”
In the other articl,e Mr. Scott discussed a potential bias of Seventh Day Adventists when publishing on diet because their religion promotes a vegetarian diet. This was in response to a study by Mayo authors on the relationship between diet and prostate cancer. One of the authors of that study, Dr. John Shin, addressed this issue in the article, stating everyone has biases, it is just that his is more visible. I would suggest Mr. Scott’s reporting is a reflection of his own biases in this area.
Similar to all aspects of medicine, we act upon the best available evidence at any point in time. The overall evidence on the relationship between diet and health can best be summarized by this sentence from the Scientific Report of the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans: The overall body of evidence examined by the 2015 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee identifies that a healthy dietary pattern is higher in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low- or non-fat dairy, seafood, legumes, and nuts; moderate in alcohol (among adults); lower in red and processed meats; and low in sugar-sweetened foods and drinks and refined grains.
Applying this evidence in our everyday lives is important. As Dr. Shin mentioned, we all have biases, particularly in an area as personal as diet. However, it is possible to recognize the objective scientific data that a plant-based diet has many health benefits, yet realize that most people may not want to go to the extent of following a strict vegetarian diet. That is a personal decision and is not absolutely necessary to improve health.
Just moving along the spectrum of consuming more plant products will improve health, and is more realistic on a population-wide basis. While there is room for debate, the best available scientific evidence supports a plant-based diet to promote optimal health, and we should encourage people to make lifestyle changes toward this pattern of eating, which can and should be practical, enjoyable, and sustainable.