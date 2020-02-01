Later this year, Olmsted County will open a dog park area at Chester Woods next to the lake near the campground. This will be the first “leash free” dog area offered in Olmsted County parks and a great space for dogs to play and splash in the lake.
We are excited to offer this opportunity to residents and their animal companions.
Currently, dogs are only allowed in Olmsted County park campgrounds, picnic areas, playgrounds, roadsides and on specific trails. Oxbow Park has a designated trail along the river and Chester Woods has several trails along the lake and prairie where dogs may accompany their owners. However, for the safety of park visitors and inhabitants, all dogs are required to be on a 6-foot or shorter leash.
Dogs are not allowed on remote trails, or in natural park areas and unstaffed parks, such as Root River Park. At Oxbow Park, pets, unless they are service dogs, are not allowed in Zollman Zoo or near zoo animal enclosures for the safety of your pet and zoo animals.
In a perfect world, all dog owners would follow the leash ordinance and other pet rules in place at Olmsted County parks. Unfortunately, even in high-traffic park areas, there are an overwhelming number of off-leash dogs. We’ve had incidents where dogs chased wildlife; threatened or caused injury to park staff, visitors or other dogs; killed or caused harm to zoo animals or wildlife; or scared park visitors.
Many people have a fear of dogs and are frightened whether they are leashed or not. A common response from park-visiting dog owners is that their dogs are “friendly” and/or “well-trained to be off a leash.” When an unknown dog runs up to park staff or visitors, they have no idea if the dog is friendly and can become scared. And, despite how well-trained a dog may be, few dogs will respond to voice command when distracted by something that triggers an instinct.
If you are a dog owner, you currently have access to a wide array of parks you may enjoy with your furry companions: Department of Natural Resources State Parks, forestland, Wildlife Management Areas and all Rochester City Parks including Quarry Hill and Gamehaven. Avid wildlife viewers, people scared of dogs and those that desire hikes free of dogs have fewer parks they can enjoy.
One of our department’s primary goals is to connect people to the outdoors to enhance their love and respect of natural resources and wildlife.
So please enjoy our designated pet-friendly zones with your furry friends, but respect other park visitors by following our pet policies so everyone can have a pleasant experience at our Olmsted County parks.
For more information on pet rules in our parks, go to http://olmstedcountyparks.org.