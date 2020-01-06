Olmsted County is developing additional ways to provide public information and services online.
Have you seen our services directory?
Want to know how to apply for a permit in Olmsted County? What do you need to know about planting a tree at your Olmsted County home? Instructions for these tasks and more than 100 others are now available via the Olmsted County Services Directory (https://webapp.co.olmsted.mn.us/ServiceDirectory/) on the Olmsted County website.
The easy-to-understand instructions on the services directory will carry over into the new Olmsted County website planned to rollout in late 2020 and will take on an even more accessible format.
We’ve been working hard on our homesteading process.
One service we are transforming into a completely digital experience is the homesteading process.
Homesteading reduces collected taxes for citizens occupying homes in Olmsted County. In early 2020, you will be able to use either a desktop or mobile device to access the new online form. You can fill out all the necessary information, legally sign the document using a digital signature, and submit it all at one time.
Prefer pen and paper, or interacting with a real person? The homesteading process will still be available in person at Olmsted County offices and by mail.
What’s coming in 2020?
The county is preparing the content and structure for our new website which is being designed and written with our expanding population and diverse citizens in mind. We interviewed a large sample of Olmsted County citizens to pinpoint our focus and guide the process.
Included in the redesign is a focus on quicker, more intuitive navigation, mobile-friendly pages, and better accessibility for those with disabilities. Overall, the new website will make it easier for you to interact online with Olmsted County.
Want to learn more?
We have five videos on our Olmsted County YouTube channel that highlight our year in 2019. Check them out at www.youtube.com/user/OlmstedCountyMN/featured.