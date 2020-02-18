The Rochester Civic Theater has been in the news a number of times recently, and now it has fallen under the oversight of the City Council.
Our family has attended and increasingly supported the Rochester Civic Theater since 1968. We have watched it grow from a very local thespian group to a professional level theater. It is consistently attended by new and long-time area patrons and by numbers of Rochester visitors. For years now, as well, it has offered theater education classes to Rochester youth.
We suggest that the Theater is one of the few — if not the only — consistently successful attractions at the (struggling) Civic Center.
Yes, it has had its problems:
Several years ago, the director was let go for inappropriate behavior; then,
More recently, the artistic director was let go, resulting in a great outcry and residual bitterness among his supporters. Out of respect for his privacy, the reasons for his dismissal were never released by the Theater board, but we know positively that there were valid reasons for their action. And now,
Serious financial mismanagement and/or misunderstanding have come to light, which is unfortunate, and measures will have to be put in place to help insure that this does not happen again.
Hopefully the City Council will help the Civic Theater correct its problems and not punish or diminish or cripple it. Over the past 68-plus years, it has entertained and increasingly satisfied thousands of patrons, indeed perhaps, for as long or longer than you have been alive.
As to the issue of an alternative use for the space, that has been explored over the years with public forums and local poetry and music performances and contests. For the past several years, it has offered stage space to The Absolute Theater group from here in Rochester.
As it stands, the Civic Theater is and can be best used as a full-fledged theater space with main-stage and theater-in-the-round capabilities, and it has the very real capability of continuing to present increasingly better stage productions to the Rochester area audience for at least 68 more years.
Philip R. and Catherine M. Karsell