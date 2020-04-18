With the recent announcements from Mayo Clinic regarding salary pay cuts and potential furloughs, it is unmistakable to this community that the world has changed, and the priorities of the Rochester City Council must also change to fit the current state of affairs.
We know how disruptive this virus has been to our lives. We know the pain the virus has caused to those infected by it. What is unknown is just how damaging the COVID-19 disease will be to our economy. I have heard firsthand from business owners who have laid off their entire staffs. The owners themselves have been foregoing paychecks for several weeks, and they have been working with banks to reset the terms of their loans. In short, they have directly felt the impact to their revenues and are working tirelessly to figure out a way to survive.
Nonprofits in our community are facing a similar fate, and they must navigate a new terrain to find different ways of doing business. These local businesses and nonprofits are the core of our community, and to allow them to suffer long-term consequences of this pandemic is irresponsible and contrary to the core objectives of the city, which is to make our community the best place to live in Minnesota.
City government needs to assess what we can do differently as well. Due to this shutdown, we are likely to take a revenue hit of anywhere from 20-40% in our annual budget. Prudence dictates that any changes we make to save money now will have significant positive impacts later. We should look very hard at any projects to ensure they are truly necessary, and if so, have been scaled down to the absolute bare minimum. If any project is negatively impacting a local business, we should strongly consider pausing it.
Our business owners have been nearly destroyed. If they can make it through this, it would be irresponsible for the city to do something to further impact their livelihood, such as a construction project that blocks people’s ability to reach their store. Our local government needs to look carefully and critically at what is essential for both today, and for the future, when we enter our period of recovery.
Ideas that would be judicious to discuss include a temporary furlough of city employees, excluding fire and police, pausing contracts for consultants, and making any other necessary changes to ensure we share the burden our constituents are experiencing and help them recover as best we can.
The very first thing we should do as a city government is go back to our original salaries. It is at the least tone deaf, and at most insulting, to tell taxpayers they should continue to pay for our raises while they are struggling with cutbacks and unemployment.
We need to be innovative to help them survive. We should be eliminating any unnecessary fees, red tape or expenses that don’t affect health and safety. I believe the best thing our city can do now is to focus on our top priorities.
In short, as a city, let us cut now to position ourselves for the future, just like every family and business in Rochester is doing.