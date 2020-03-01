I had the chance to attend the Feb. 19 Rochester City Council meeting. I am writing to address the seemingly impulsive and hot-headed behaviors I am witnessing in the community -- including amongst some Rochester City Council members -- regarding the Rochester Civic Theatre.
I have been a long-time patron of RCT, and in the last two years, I have been blessed to become a "theatre mom" to my daughter. She began acting at RCT at age 7, and is now 9. She would readily call RCT and its staff her second home and family.
During last week’s meeting, when Michael Wocjik made several off-the-cuff comments about the theatre being an unfit place for children, I could barely contain my anger. These comments were totally unfounded.
I am currently an active volunteer with RCT and I am aware of the hostility that certain groups and individuals share toward the theatre. This apparently stems from mostly past egregious failings.
While I am not playing down the severity of the problems at RCT -- they are currently and self-admittedly in a massive financial crisis -- I would like to address the true victims of all this anger, animosity and political showmanship.
Two weeks ago, I was ushering at the theatre, when an elderly man rolled up in his electric wheelchair, oxygen machine in his lap. He and his wife spent about 30 minutes with me, before the doors opened, discussing their history of loving this theatre, during their 50-plus years in Rochester. It was very touching, and as I looked around at all the patrons -- for this show, mostly elderly individuals, but for the holiday show, mostly families and children -- it really hit me hard. These are the people who will be hurt by all this animosity and these nasty politics.
When I went home to my daughter that night, it hit me, again. This is a kid -- one of many RCT kids -- who will also be hurt.
Please realize that most, if not all, of the bad actors are gone from RCT.
Organizations change. Individuals change. Both have the ability to improve and grow, if given the chance.
RCT is working hard at reconfiguring themselves. They are working hard to restore the “community” aspect of the theatre, especially now that their last leader -- a man who pushed hiring professional actors -- is no longer even in the state. They are well-aware they massively screwed up, and they admit to this.
In addition, they are currently in the process of inviting other groups to share their space. The idea makes sense to everyone, and does not need mandating by the city.
My overall message is for all those working to end the lease with RCT: Please realize the ones who would be most hurt by this are the patrons, child actors, community actors and others who have nothing but lifelong love for RCT.