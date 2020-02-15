On Tuesday, Feb. 4, I had the opportunity to attend a presentation on "rapid transit" utilizing specially designed buses.
After talking with several consultants and two staff members, I became concerned as to the lack of study relating to possible alternatives. More specifically, how to use existing infrastructure, i.e. the rail line presently in place within the city.
The down side of the bus option and the dedication of a traffic lane for said movement, was not addressed, neither was the issue of displaced traffic. Traffic will not disappear, it will simply find an alternative route(s), thereby compounding matters, be it in a different locale.
The concept of light rail (as defined below) as an option was quickly dispensed by the people I spoke to. They said light rail was too costly, perhaps assuming it had to be built from scratch such as a new right of way. They failed to consider, much less study, whether utilizing the existing rail line within the city was a possibility.
In Europe, they install light rail line within the existing heavy rail track, thereby allowing both systems to operate using the same right of way. Traffic is coordinated much the same way two-way rail traffic is coordinated on a single line here in this country. Loading and departing stations could be placed at the former CNW depot location, another next to the newly opened Center Street parking ramp, and on the east, west and south ends of the city on vacant land. This would allow residents living outside of the downtown area and/or those living within the county the chance to park their vehicle and ride the rail into downtown. Visitors could also use the rail system.
The system, once operational, would greatly reduce traffic within the downtown, especially at peak times. Right now, traffic is near capacity during morning and afternoon rush hours. Building additional parking ramps will not mitigate congestion. If a rail system is incorporated, our present fleet of buses will be better utilized, thereby eliminating the need for specialized units.
Given the Canadian Pacific rail line is presently underutilized, in addition to the departure of Seneca (i.e. its plant and freezer facility), would allow us the opportunity to plan for a more efficient transportation system in and around Rochester, a network that could serve the community for years to come.
The planning process will take time, that’s why we need to get started now to take advantage of the opportunities as they present themselves.
In the early years of Rochester, the rail lines enabled the community to grow and prosper, and now they can help us again, all be it in a slightly different manner.
In my opinion we need to plan effectively -- $49 million or $98 million is lot of money regardless of who is spending; it must provide the biggest bang for the buck.
The DMC committee and the City Council must consider this option. The system we select must be right for us. Consultants often have their own agenda. We must be prepared to challenge them. If a wrong decision is made, residents of Rochester will have to live with it for a long time.
Sometimes the solution is closer than you might think. We need to get this right.