Every employer and employee feels the unprecedented impact of COVID-19. Those of us in the network of state and local chambers of commerce would like to thank employers and employees throughout Minnesota for navigating this crisis to mitigate the health impacts and keep our state moving forward. And if you are a business that is currently struggling or confused about the resources available to you, reach out to us. We can help.
Businesses are innovating and leveraging available resources.
Minnesota is blessed with a landscape of innovative companies and skilled workers. Employers and employees are continuing to find ways to work safely, keep essential operations open, meet customer demands and protect critical supply chains. Most impressive, companies are showing their ingenuity to transform operations almost overnight to supply products and services critical to bringing this pandemic under control.
Chambers of commerce share the goal of ensuring a healthy business community and economy. The stakes are higher today, and our efforts are escalated as we fight this pandemic. Like you, we are working tirelessly in collaboration with so many organizations and businesses in our communities to serve businesses and preserve jobs today.
Chambers are bringing businesses together.
Your local and state chambers work with businesses of every type, size and industry, and in every corner of the state. We are making deeper and broader connections that are not just helping now but will strengthen our recovery to come. We will get through this.
Chambers are advocating for employers and employees.
Minnesotans’ health and safety are paramount concerns for all of us. We share the goal of our elected officials to reduce the spread of the virus and simultaneously protect the long-term strength of the private-sector economy. It’s a delicate balance, and we have worked with legislators and Gov. Walz and his administration to make decisions with this balance in mind.
Chambers are speeding resources and assistance to keep communities thriving.
Every company is impacted by the state and federal directives related to COVID-19. Those deemed essential are doing what they can to keep shelves stocked and meet customer demands. If they were required to close their physical doors, many are continuing remotely or pivoting their operations. The network of chambers across this state is helping businesses – especially small businesses – navigate the many new COVID-19 loan programs and helping them stay as connected to their employees as possible with financial assistance and other programs.
The twists and turns of the pandemic are changing daily. Your chambers of commerce provide timely and trusted information to navigate this crisis. We know businesses are looking for funding and resources to mitigate this crisis. Your state and local chambers are here to help you navigate the various options and maximize the benefit for your business and employees. Our offices may be closed due to the “stay at home” order. We may not be a “critical sector,” but please know our information, service and advocacy are essential and available to you 24/7.
Businesses contribute to our shared quality of life and the economic vitality of Minnesota. Generations-owned family companies and new entrepreneurial start-ups are equally important parts of our state’s story. The remarkable response of employers and employees everywhere is evidence that Minnesotans are well-prepared to weather this pandemic storm. Working together, we will position Minnesota to return to full productivity and full employment as soon as possible.
For more information, contact your local chamber at www.rochestermnchamber.com.