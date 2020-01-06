The start of the new year brings a new feature to our editorial page.
This feature, "Community Voices," is an opportunity for local organizations and public officials to utilize space on our editorial page to make their voices heard by a wider audience.
What is on your organization's agenda for 2020? What do you see as issues for our community and region in the coming year, and how do you propose to address those issues? What successes are you prepared to celebrate?
We know from experience that hard work goes on behind the scenes on a daily basis at many organizations and government departments in our area. Those efforts too often go unrecognized and unappreciated. In fact, the general public might now be aware of what services your team provides to the community. "Community Voices" is your opportunity to provide that information.
But we don't want just boilerplate. We're looking for the human element. Features about people will always get higher readership. Who is one of your most dedicated volunteers and how are they an example of the people who make your organization go?
Or, perhaps you can tell us a story of one of your clients, how your organization helped them solve a problem or achieve something special.
All of the above are examples of what we and our readers would like to read about regarding your organization.
Beyond that, what special events are coming up? How can the public get involved in your various activities and efforts? Why should we all be paying more attention to what your team does?
If you would like to be considered and can do all of this in 500 words or less, plus a photo, we're anxious to hear from you. There could be a spot for you on our opinions page.
Send your submissions to Letters@postbulletin.com for consideration.