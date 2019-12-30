Many people like to stay home on New Year's Eve, cozy in the comfort of their family room, watching "Ocean's 11," eating snacks and sipping a favorite beverage.
Others, though, enjoy the tradition of going out to celebrate on the big night, whether at restaurants and bars, or at parties hosted by friends.
For those of us out celebrating, New Year's Eve can be a treacherous time. To ensure everyone has a good time, and a safe celebration, here are some simple rules to follow:
-- Don't drink and drive. Forty percent of traffic deaths over the New Year holiday are directly related to alcohol, according to statistics. Nearly everyone enjoys a drink or two to welcome the new year, but even a modest amount of alcohol can impair a driver's ability behind the wheel. If you intend to drive, stay away from alcohol. Or ...
-- Designate a sober driver. Plan ahead and arrange for someone reliable who doesn't intend to drink to be the driver for the night. Even sober drivers need to be alert on the roadway; the highest rate of accidents on New Year's Eve happens between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.
-- Plan to stay overnight where you're celebrating. Many hotels offer deals on overnight stays for New Year's Eve, possibly including dinner and a brunch the following morning.
-- Be aware of your surroundings. Arrive and leave with a group, make sure your phone is charged, have plans to check in if you get separated from others, and alert security if a situation makes you uncomfortable.
-- Beware around fireworks. They're popular on New Year's Eve in some locales, but they don't mix well with alcohol anywhere.
-- Eat a good dinner before going out. It will help you avoid unhealthy nibbling and will also absorb alcohol.
--Don't leave your beverage unattended.
-- Beware of icy sidewalks, steps and parking lots. Nobody wants to spend New Year's Eve in the ER.
-- Finally, if your kids are old enough to enjoy a New Year's Eve event, make sure they have safe transportation arrangements and a way to get in touch with you.
All of this might be enough to scare even the most dedicated celebrant from leaving their living room on New Year's Eve. Really, though, we're just urging an over supply of caution and preparation for a safe holiday.
No matter how you celebrate, Happy New Year!