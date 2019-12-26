In a wide-ranging discussion last week with the Post Bulletin editorial board, Rochester city council member Michael Wojcik said he's confident a decision on the future of the Rochester Public Library will be made in the coming year.
"By the end of 2020, we will have a path forward on the library," Wojcik said.
And that's not all. "I think we can get it done with existing resources," he added.
In other words, if all goes right, Rochester will have plans in place a year from now for a new public library, the construction of which could very well be cost-neutral.
That's if all goes right. Wojcik and other city officials are counting on a public-private partnership that would see a new library built somewhere downtown. The prime site at this point is city-owned land on the west side of the Zumbro River between Second Street and Fourth Street Southeast.
In the bargain, Wojcik said, the city would sell the current library site at Second Street Southeast and Civic Center Drive. "It's a prime piece of real estate," he said. If sold to a private entity, he pointed out, the property would go back on the tax rolls and generate income for the city.
Exactly what the private-public development would look like, of course, is not known at this point. Dreamers can envision a lot of possibilities, but those dreams mean nothing until an actual proposal is in front of us.
What is fairly certain is that the much-needed expansion of the library will not take place at the current site. The price tag of building an additional two stories is too expensive, especially when compared with more economical possibilities.
There has also been discussion regarding a branch library, but we're not convinced that's a workable solution at this point. It might serve to dilute and spread too thin the library's ability to offer its current slate of programs, classes, films and outreach efforts.
A first-class city, which Rochester aims to be, deserves a first-class central library. Let's get that taken care of first, and then a decade or so down the road take another look at the possible need for a branch library.
The current library building has served the community well, and will continue to do so until a replacement comes along. But we'd like to see a decision on the library's future become a priority for the city in 2020.