Decades don't always match up with the years we would expect them to.
For example, there is some thought that the fabled 1960s didn't run simply from 1960 to 1969. One view is that the '60s began with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and didn't end until the last American combat troops left Vietnam in 1973. Another view is that the '60s began with the election of Kennedy in 1960 and ended with the election of Richard Nixon in 1968.
Which brings us to the numerical decade that wraps up at midnight tonight.
From a purely objective standpoint, it seems reasonable to assume that the 2010s won't end until President Donald J. Trump leaves office. For better or worse, depending on your view, he has had a more transformative effect on the office of the presidency, casting aside norms and expectations, than anyone in recent memory.
And, again without stating an opinion either way, we can say that the divide that was so obvious down the middle of the American public, has not been closed during the three years of Trump's presidency.
In other words, the 2010s are still an open book. What comes next will likely determine how people will view the range of the 2010s. Did the decade actually start in 2016? Did it end in 2016? Will it carry over into the 2020s?
As we look back on the 2010s, or on any decade for that matter, we might keep in mind President Harry S. Truman's quip that "The only thing new in the world is the history you don't know."
Or, as Mark Twain said, "History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes."
There is much wisdom in both of those statements.
So, as we reach the eve of a new year and a new decade, we are left to wonder if we should be looking forward or looking backward. Answers, or at least clues to a way forward, are often found in the past.
We live in a precarious time, facing the prospect of a country that can't seem to agree on much of anything, including, perhaps, what the 2010s meant.
There is no magical crystal ball with which to forecast what 2020 and subsequent years will bring.
That's why, on this New Year's Day, we're going to follow Mr. Truman's advice and delve into the history books. We might just find a rhyme or two.