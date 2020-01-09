The Minnesota State University Mankato Division 1 men's hockey team is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation, and is playing to an average crowd 4,484 in an arena that seats 4,832. The team has already drawn 45,000 fans this season, with three months still to go.
That kind of attendance would be attractive to any potential sponsor, including Mayo Clinic, which has agreed to pay $120,000 annually for the next five years to have the Mankato arena branded as the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
And it's not just in-house audiences that will see the Mayo name. With the Minnesota State team likely to remain near the top of the national rankings for the rest of this season, the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will crop up in national media reports about the team's home games.
What's ironic about this deal is that the civic center in Mayo's hometown of Rochester is "Mayo Civic Center" without a sponsorship deal.
In fact, several years ago a brief discussion about seeking a naming sponsorship for the civic center never really got off the ground. The Mayo family gave the original portion of the building to the city 80 years ago, and there's been no major change since then. Unless, that is, you count the addition of the names of Drs. Will and Charlie Mayo to the recently refurbished Presentation Hall and lobby at the civic center.
We're not arguing that Rochester should seek sponsorship dollars from Mayo Clinic. The city is rightly honored to be the home of Mayo, and has voluntarily named a ballpark, park and high school after the family, without expectation of financial remuneration. Mayo does send convention business to the civic center, and sponsors other events at the complex.
We're hopeful, however, that in the competition for entertainment acts and events, the somewhat similar names of civic centers in Rochester and Mankato will not cause confusion among promoters and customers.
There's no denying Mankato's building has something Rochester's civic center doesn't have: a major sports tenant drawing large crowds on a regular basis. Mankato also has a built-in potential audience for concerts with the 15,000 students who attend Minnesota State.
A new management firm running Rochester's Mayo Civic Center faces a number of challenges. In a perfect world, having a similarly named competitor only 85 miles away wouldn't be one of them.