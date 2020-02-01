If you've visited New York City or Washington, D.C., you probably used public transportation and discovered that it's a great environment in which to watch people.
In these cities, ridership of the subways, commuter trains and buses is a true cross section of society. Stockbrokers in thousand-dollar suits sit next to fast-food workers. Lawyers rub shoulders with skateboard-toting teens. Police officers at the end of their shifts give up their seats to elderly men or to young moms carrying toddlers.
It's safe to say that the vast majority of these commuters use public transportation not out of concern about global warming, air pollution or the ozone layer; rather, they use mass transit because it's far less expensive and more convenient than spending two hours and $50 each day to drive and park in the city core.
Rochester hasn't reached that point yet. Even at peak traffic times, one can drive from any point in the city to almost any other point in 20 minutes or less. Parking downtown is still cheap by big-city standards, and if you're willing to parallel park at a meter or go to the top levels of the public parking ramps, you'll usually find a spot.
Therefore, most ridership of Rochester city buses is by those who don't have a car or whose employer requires the use of remote park-and-ride lots. We suspect that of the latter group, many are counting the years until they earn the much-coveted “downtown parking privilege,” at which point they will happily drive to work every day. (That wait, by the way, is getting longer all the time.)
It's in this context that our community faces a big question; namely, is it time to move forward with the proposed Rochester Rapid Transit System?
For years, city leaders have discussed the possibility of creating a faster, more convenient public transit corridor along Second Street Southwest into downtown. The fear is that a growing Mayo Clinic and a revitalized downtown, complete with a state university and an explosion of high-density housing, will someday push traffic levels and parking problems to a point of crisis.
To get ahead of that problem, city officials and Destination Medical Center are proposing a new, 3.5-mile rapid-transit corridor that would use specialized electric buses on a “circulator” route running essentially from Cascade Lake Park on Second Street Southwest to downtown, and then to Graham Park.
The plan calls for dedicated bus lanes on existing roads, and at peak hours, riders who missed one bus would wait no longer than 10 minutes for the next one. Stops would be located every quarter-mile to half-mile, with huge parking areas at the western and southern turnaround points.
Total estimated cost? $98.6 million – but it's possible that a federal grant could cover half of that.
Not everyone supports this plan. Its biggest detractor is Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who in November voted against the concept, saying, “I am not supportive of taking a lane out of traffic on Broadway or Second Street as the proposal will do.” Norton doesn't deny the need for better transit corridors, but she wants other options to be considered.
We suspect that she isn't alone in that sentiment, and now's the time for people to make their opinions known.
Two open houses will be held Tuesday at which the public is invited to learn more about bus rapid transit and to share their thoughts and concerns. More open houses are planned for April 7.
Officials from the city, county and DMC will lead these sessions, but their primary task will be to listen. A project of this magnitude requires a strong buy-in from the public, and while we recognize that there is pressure to get something done now, we prefer a “measure twice, cut once” approach.
If public sentiment runs against the plan, then its proponents should take heed and go back to the drawing board. While any new public transit system will likely require some time in order to foster familiarity and strong ridership, the actual cost of an ultimately unpopular and under-utilized public transit system would be high indeed.
To avoid such an outcome, Rochester must provide public transit that is so cheap and convenient that people will say, “I'd be crazy to drive to work.” Will rapid bus transit achieve that goal? We, like everyone else, need to learn more about it before saying “Yea” or “Nay.”
Box information:
Meetings about rapid transit plans
* Tuesday -- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Shops at University Square, 111 S. Broadway, Room 419.
* Tuesday -- 5-7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 Third Ave. SE.