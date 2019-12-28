Thumbs Up to arts audiences
A new study has found that middle-age and older adults who regularly attend concerts, plays, museums and art galleries tend to live longer than their peers who never attend arts events.
Luckily for people living in this area, Rochester has a vibrant arts scene with which to connect. There is here an ever-expanding array of live theater companies; a busy concert scene encompassing classical, pop, folk and choral; an active art center as well as public art; the promise of interesting exhibits coming to the newly reopened Chateau Theatre; plus all of the activities at the Castle Community.
The study, conducted in Great Britain, is not definitive. But why take a chance? For longevity, take in several arts events in the coming year.
Thumbs up to Caledonia football book
The turnaround in football fortunes at Caledonia High School in the past 20 years is worthy of a book. Lo and behold, Mark Esch, a 1995 Caledonia grad, and himself a football coach, has written that book, titled "Rise of the Warriors."
Caledonia has won multiple state championships under Coach Carl Fruechte, and currently has a 68-game winning streak. Before Fruechte arrived at the school, the culture consisted of fighting, drinking, drugs, bullying and hazing, according to Esch said.
Fruechte turned that around, and made not only the football program, but the young men associated with it, into winners. The habits they're learning at Caledonia position them for a lifetime of success.
To that, we can only add, once again, our congratulations to Coach Fruechte and his players on another amazing and rewarding season.
Thumbs up to holiday vacation activities
Now that Christmas is in the rear-view mirror, what are you going to do with the kids and guests for the rest of their vacation?
Skating and sledding are at the top of the list, if winter returns. The Soldiers Field track, frozen into an ice rink, is a great place to try out the skates.
We can heartily recommend a visit to the excellent "Magical History Tour" exhibit at the renovated Chateau -- admission is free on Monday. There are plenty of other indoor activities to engage the imagination and energy of youngsters. The public library offers endless possibilities for kids and adults alike.
The idea is to spend quality time as a family. For some of us, this might be the one time of the year when we get together with distant cousins or adult siblings.
Let's make the most of this time together to create memories that will last beyond the holiday season.