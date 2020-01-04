Thumbs up to New Year's resolutions
People who make New Year's resolutions often come in for some kidding about how long they'll stick with their plans to lose weight, or get in shape, or read more books or just be a better all-around person.
We think, though, that there is something admirable about the determination of so many of us to make improvements in our lives. There's no time like the present to resolve to start over, to cast off bad habits and to take up new challenges.
And by new challenges, we don't mean trying to finish off the last of the Christmas cookies before they go stale.
Thumbs down to advertising signs on construction fences
We can think of at least a couple of places downtown where pedestrians and drivers have their views of crosswalks and intersections blocked by signs attached to fences around construction sites. It's a potentially dangerous situation, and one that should be better policed by city officials.
And while we're at it, the city should also consider putting more strict time limits on how long construction firms can block off lanes of traffic in congested downtown areas. Yes, development projects are desired and important, but the safety and convenience of downtown workers and visitors should also be a factor when approving apparently unlimited closures of public byways.
Thumbs up to tournament volunteers
Care to sit for several hours practically on top of an ice rink?
That's what volunteer scorekeepers and penalty box minders do each year at the Kiwanis Hockey Festival at Rochester's Graham Arena. It's not the most comfortable way to spend a day, but some of the same volunteers come back year after year, not only for the hockey tournament, but for the basketball and wrestling tournaments that also take place here during the holiday season.
The tournaments bring thousands of athletes and their families to town, filling up hotel rooms and restaurants, raise money for good causes, pay rent at public facilities during a normally slow time of year, and provide entertainment and thrills for local fans.
These holiday tournaments have become such an expected part of the holiday season in Rochester that it's easy to take them for granted. But we should not overlook the efforts of volunteer organizers and workers who make all of it possible.