The 2020 election season is officially off and running in Minnesota. Jan. 17 marked the beginning of absentee voting in Minnesota's presidential primary, which will take place March 3.
This will be the state's first presidential primary since 1992, and we like the shift away from caucuses, which put too much power into the hands of relatively few politically active people. A primary will allow far more voters to participate in the important process of determining which names will appear on the presidential ballot in November.
That being said, however, we're troubled by one aspect of Minnesota's new primary process.
To participate, would-be voters will have to choose which party's ballot they want to fill out, and in doing so, will essentially declare which party they support.
That's fine. The last thing we want is a primary system that invites troublemakers to cast disingenuous ballots. That's always a risk, especially in years when one major party has just one name on the ballot.
What we object to is the fact that records will be kept of which party a voter chooses, and the political parties will get that information.
Who knows what they will do with it?
Suffice to say that plenty of people who would like to participate in the primary will balk at the idea that their name will appear on a list, which means they could be buried in political mailings, phone calls and other requests for financial support. Minnesota will be a battleground state this year, and anyone who is on the record in support of a political party will likely be deluged with such requests.
And then there's the fact that in many precincts, voters will have to declare their political leanings to an election judge who is also a friend, neighbor or business associate. That's a problem for people who prefer to keep their political leanings private, especially in what is likely to be one of the most divisive election years in our nation's history.
It's too late to do anything about the situation this year, but we hope the Legislature can fix this problem before the next presidential primary.
Meanwhile, we'd also like to remind voters that Minnesota will still hold precinct caucuses on Feb. 25.
While this year's caucuses will play no direct role in the selection of presidential candidates, they are an opportunity for voters to influence the direction of a political party.
At these meetings, participants choose the volunteers who will organize and lead political activities in their precincts and also will select the delegates who will endorse candidates at future conventions. Caucuses are also a great opportunity to discuss issues, draft resolutions for the party platform and simply discuss the attributes of various candidates.
In short, a caucus can be a fun event for people who are passionate about politics, and it can also be a very educational experience for political newcomers.
If you've never attended a caucus, we'd encourage you to give it a try. It's a near certainty that you won't agree with everything you hear, but we're certain you'll learn something, too – and an informed electorate is crucial to our nation's democracy.