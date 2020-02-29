Last year, 73 percent of Americans who filed a federal tax return received a refund, with the average amount being $2,725.
That's not a life-changing amount of money for most people, but it's a certainly a welcome chunk of change. Surveys indicate that a majority of people used that refund to pay down debt, while others funded their retirement accounts or made a previously delayed purchase of an appliance or other necessary item.
Well, it's tax refund season again, and while we eagerly await that direct deposit into our bank accounts, here's an investment suggestion that could pay huge dividends down the road: Make a donation to Channel One Regional Food Bank.
The Minnesota FoodShare March campaign, which begins Sunday and ends April 12, is Minnesota's largest grassroots fundraiser and food drive. The food that's collected and the money that's raised in the next six weeks will go a long way toward ensuring a year's worth of “food security” for hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans, including more than 12,000 in Olmsted County.
Statewide, the need is growing. In 2017, food shelves saw a record-breaking 3.4 million visits, and nearly 40 percent of those visitors were seeking food to for children.
Think about that for a moment.
For most of us, an empty milk jug, cereal box or bread bag is a temporary inconvenience. Those who've never known true hunger, and whose children go to school with full stomachs (if they get up on time) cannot begin to comprehend what it's like to stare into an empty refrigerator, or to walk out of a grocery store knowing that the food in the cart will run out long before the next paycheck arrives.
But the fact is, there's a good chance that sometime this week, each of us will cross paths with someone whose brown-bag lunch consists of a ham and cheese sandwich without the ham. Someone who serves their kids vegetarian Hamburger Helper. Someone whose “intermittent fasting” is a way of stretching a budget, not reducing a waistline. Someone who recently had to to choose between filling a prescription or filling their stomach.
Channel One exists to meet such needs, and it does a spectacular job of serving more than 3,500 households each month, but it can't do it alone. The food bank needs the help of volunteers, businesses, community organizations, faith communities – and individual donors.
The FoodShare March campaign encourages people to organize fundraisers, bake sales and food drives to benefit the food shelf, and we hope people heed that call. It's fun to toss bean bags, taste chili or run a 5K for a great cause, and there's something very satisfying about packing a truckload of donated, non-perishable food for delivery to Channel One.
But in terms of pure impact, nothing compares to a cash donation, and there's no better time than now. If you get that “average” tax refund of $2,725, then giving just 1 percent of it to Channel One – that's $27, if you're wondering – would provide more than 100 meals to people who might otherwise go hungry. And if you kick that donation up to 10 percent? Well, it's hard to imagine a more impactful act than the gift of 1,000 meals to kids, the elderly and other people who face a daily battle to put food on the table.
So when that tax refund arrives, go ahead and pay down your credit card. Put some money into your IRA. Replace that aging refrigerator with one that has all of the latest bells and whistles.
But while you're at it, do something to make sure that the neediest among us are able to put milk, meat and some fresh produce into their own refrigerators.