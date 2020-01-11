When Rochester City Council members indicated their willingness to give themselves and the mayor pay raises at the tune of more than doubling their current salaries, the outcry from residents was almost deafening. As we said previously, the need for the increase is understandable, but we asked the council to rethink when those new salaries would take effect and to rethink the steep increase in one swoop.
We are glad the council listened to the community and reduced the salary increase for each member by more than $13,000 from their initial plan.
We would still like to have the pay increase not take effect until after the next election for each council seat, but we are pleased the council made adjustments. This move shows that the council is willing to listen to the community’s voices and that they are not above reproach.
Thumbs down to increase in DWI arrests
According to a report in the St. Paul Pioneer Press, arrests for driving while impaired were up 4 percent in 2019 as compared to the year prior. How disheartening. That more Minnesotans are drinking or using drugs and then getting behind the wheel leads to concern for our community’s health on multiple levels.
There was good news in the report: traffic deaths were down from 2018 to 2019, and the overall trend for DWIs is down from the peak of 42,000 in 2006.
We hope the 2019 increase is an anomaly and not the start of a new trend. As the Pioneer Press notes, the increase in arrests could be attributed to an increase in resources for law enforcement. We hope this is the case
Thumbs up to outstanding STEM educators
The Southeast Service Cooperative's STEM Forward program partners with educators, businesses and community members in 11 counties in southeast Minnesota to build strong literacy in science, technology, engineering and math. Kudos to the winners of the Outstanding Educator Awards presented in Rochester this week.
Angela Heitmann is a biology teacher who uses a variety of tools, from memes to hatching chicken eggs, in her classroom to spark the interest of her Generation Z students in Zumbrota-Mazeppa schools.
Burke Egner, a Google-certified trainer, teaches sixth- and seventh-grade STEM classes and digital citizenship courses that are taken by 89% of the students at Southwest Middle School in Albert Lea. His digital citizenship course teaches students to be mindful of their digital footprint and not post anything online that might come back to haunt them 10 or 15 years later.
We hope more schools offer these types of classes in the future.